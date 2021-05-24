PM commends church leaders

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the work and support rendered by the leaders of every faith-based organization in the country.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One, Na iLalakai program, Bainimarama says religious leaders have also played a part towards national development and for Fiji to overcome the pandemic.

He stresses their prayers have also helped him recover from his medical treatment in Melbourne, Australia a few weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

“I continue to thank Fijians and church leaders for their support during these trying times. I also believe that God is amongst us and his never-ending love will never leave nor forsake us. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m now ready to continue serving every Fijian.”

The Prime Minister is elated to be back in the office this week.

He also thanked the top brasses of the government for holding the fort in prioritizing the need of Fijians during his absence.