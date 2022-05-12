PM commends changes to State Lands Act

[File Photo]

Parliament has passed a Bill to amend the State Lands Act 1945.

The changes allow unapproved sales of State land to be regularized, and will ensure all Fijians progress together.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has spoken in support of the amendments which allow the Director of Lands to issue proper leases or titles in instances where tenants sold off portions of their land without consent.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says this brings to life his vision for Fiji.

“This amendment to the State Lands Act will assist many Fijians who have for years faced uncertainty in securing proper lease titles. They will be provided with an opportunity to safeguard their families lives and their future generation. This reaffirms my government’s commitment to leaving no one behind.”

The amendment cancel original leases where tenants have sold part of their leased land.

New leases will be issued to all occupants after the land has been properly subdivided.

This will mainly apply to farming communities in the Western Division.