PM clarifies government debt

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the economy could have gone down the drain if they did not borrow money offshore.

While speaking during the Naitasiri Provincial Council Meeting, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama clears the air by saying that the Fijian government is not the only government that borrowed money during the pandemic, as many other countries did.

Bainimarama says more Fijians received assistance during the pandemic and this is what the government had to do to keep the economy afloat.

“If the Naitasiri province wants the government to undertake a development in the province, it will cost the government millions of dollars. The government will never ask people in the province to give their soli or money to help in the project. The government will request for funds offshore. The government will then make payments. That’s how it works. This development once completed with help the economy grow.”

Bainimarama says some people, including politicians, continue to spread lies about the government debt, which will only take us back.

The government since 2014 has provided assistance in the Naitasiri province, which includes the construction of bridges and roads, the upgrading of schools, agricultural support, the improvement of medical services, social welfare assistance, and the supply of water and electricity to villages.