PM clarifies Fiji’s poverty rate

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has hit out at People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube who claimed that the poverty rate in Fiji currently sits at 50 percent.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One – Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Voreqe Bainimarama says this is a blatant lie and raises a question about where these party leaders get their information from.

Bainimarama says the World Bank report shows the current poverty rate in Fiji sits at around 24 percent.

The Prime Minister says the poverty rate from 2002 to 2003 stood at 35 percent, dropped by four percent from 2008 to 2009, came down to 28 percent from 2013 to 2014, and went further down to 24 percent from 2019 to 2020.

“It is nuisance hearing this baseless analysis and claims made by some political party leaders. Thousands of Fijians have been assisted by the current government which enabled them to leave out of poverty. Don’t be easily swayed by misleading figures and information shared by other politicians, as a trick to convince people in the lead up to the General Election.”

Bainimarama says the Fijian government has introduced many incentives and programs to assist Fiji, and this has led to the reduction in the poverty rate.

“During Rabuka’s term, 27 percent loan was directed to him. In 7 years, loans increased to 38 percent, after calculating the annual GDP. Increase loans by 11 percent in a span of seven years.”

Bainimarama is optimistic that Fiji will regain full economic productivity in the near future.

Efforts to get comments from Sitiveni Rabuka and Savenaca Narube proved futile.