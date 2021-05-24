PM clarifies delegation funding

No taxpayers’ money was used by our COP26 delegation.

This was clarified by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme adding that the delegation was funded by donors from the Climate Action Trust Fund.

“I want to clarify that the delegation did not use a single cent. Funds from donors called the Climate Action Trust Fund were used. This fund was given to help the government delegation to attend the meeting.”

Bainimarama also says that Fiji does not have the highest number of delegations to the global climate summit that happened in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.

“There are 98 other countries that have more delegation compared to the Fijian Delegation, 68 of there are developing countries and are facing the same issues as Fiji. Some countries have 200 to 300 members of their delegation. This is how serious they are treating the meeting and the need to highlight their issue”.

The Prime Minister says the politicization of the climate change issue will not help as it will only blur our sight from the real issue that needs to be addressed urgently.