PM claims NFP Leader used former USP VC

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 17, 2021 10:55 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad. [File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has questioned the connection between National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad and former USP Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Speaking from the Northern Division this morning, Bainimarama claims the NFP Leader cultivated a close relationship with Ahluwalia and influenced him to attack former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rajesh Chandra.

He also alleges that Prasad used this connection to get his wife a promotion in USP.

Dr Rajni Chand has been appointed Director for the Centre of Flexible Learning.

Bainimarama further alleges that Professor Biman instigated a walkout of Opposition MPs last Monday because he was trying to avoid any discussion about his wife’s appointment.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad has told FBC News that these are serious allegations and he will comment after having a look at what the Prime Minister has said.

Stay with us for more.

