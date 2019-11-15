PM calls on more climate change engagement

The unprecedented impacts of climate change and sea-level rise are something Fijians must endure in the long-run.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while closing three Climate Change programmes last night said Fiji is in an age of unparalleled danger.

The programmes were carried out over the last ten years with assistance from the government of Germany.

Bainimarama is calling on regional organizations to be more engaged.

“This is the kind of co-operation we will need on a ground scale as we confront the urgent need to reach net-zero carbon emissions and adapt to the predictable effects of climate change and sea-level rise. We need the great, advanced economies of the world to come together and work with us to solve this crisis.”

He adds the government will continue to prioritize and remain committed to the climate adaptation approaches which have been incorporated into the national planning agenda.