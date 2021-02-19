PM calls on Micronesian leaders to stay with Forum

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has urged Micronesian leaders to stand in solidarity with the rest of the Pacific in charting a way forward to tackle development issues and other crises as one Pacific family.

With plans afoot for the Micronesian Leaders to officially leave the Forum, Bainimarama said throughout the 50-year history of the Forum, the mana of leadership has been tested by the natural complexities of regionalism.

Bainimarama who is also Chair of this year’s Forum says like any family, there are disagreements but the region is held fast by thousands of years of shared culture, traditions and history.

He adds that as a unified bloc, the Pacific has commanded the attention of the most influential nations and multilateral organisations.

While conveying his respect for fellow Micronesian Leaders, the Prime Minister says he regrets the announcement on their intention to leave the Pacific Island Forum.

He has urged them to reconsider and work with all fellow leaders to find ways to respond to their large concerns and overcome this disagreement for the long-term.

Bainimarama says the last discussion of Forum leaders made clear that Talanoa doesn’t always translate over zoom or video conferencing over the internet.

As Chair of this year’s Forum, he has invited all Leaders to attend the meeting in person in Suva to give the Pacific a fair shot to continue their work and recommit to a stronger common purpose.