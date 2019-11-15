PM calls on farmers to utilize land and grow produce that are being imported

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says that millions of dollars are being spent on some produce that can be grown in Fiji.

Speaking during the launch of the Nubu Farms in Nadarivatu today, Bainimarama says Fiji is blessed with vast land that should be utilized by farmers.

Bainimarama highlighted that last year alone over $5.4m worth of carrots and over 1.8m worth of celery were being imported which can be easily grown in Nadarivatu’s ideal climate.

“not all food that guests want to eat is grown locally in commercial quantities. Kitchen essentials like onions, garlic, carrots and celery are imported by hotel and restaurant managers.”

Bainimarama says while this year’s Tourism Industry has been crippled, they are working hard to get the sector back up and running.

He says and when that comeback finally arrives, he wants more of the value of big import bills to stay in Fiji.

Meanwhile farmers in Nadarivatu have been asked to also be contracted with the Fiji Agro Marketing.

Minister for Agriculture Mahendra Reddy says contracted farmers will not need to worry about taking their produce to markets as the Agro Marketing will buy directly from them.

Reddy adds that these farmers will also be members of FNPF and can access funds to better their children’s education, upgrade their homes and save for retirement.