PM calls on ACP Leaders to forge own development future

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is calling on leaders in the African, Caribbean, and Pacific region to strengthen collaboration to tackle various pressing issues.

Addressing the 2021 ACP Leaders meeting, Bainimarama says our region is battling the pandemic, its economic challenges and intensifying climate crisis.

He says the Pacific ACP states are an important grouping, not just for engagement with member states, but more broadly for lobbying pressing issues prevalent in the region.

“Pacific ACP states we are now on the frontlines of the climate crisis and only 1.5 degrees world will safeguard our region sustainable future. We must reaffirm this and demand this at COPS 26 in Glasgow next month. It is our collective responsibility today.”

Bainimarama says more opportunities are needed for our voice to be heard in discussions and decisions, as it is our future and that of our people who will be impacted the most.

“This platform can be an opportunity for the Pacific Developing States to work together, to discuss and develop solutions to overcome common development challenges towards a sustainable future for our people. And indeed, there is room for this comprehensive discussion within the ambit of eminent work of the review of the regional architecture.”

The Prime Minister says he continues to be encouraged by the range of political discussions in the region, considering best practices as Pacific states.