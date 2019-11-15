PM calls for women empowerment

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says any time our citizens depart our shores to represent our nation in any sport, they serve as Fiji’s global ambassadors.

Speaking at the Fiji Rugby Union Awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night, the Prime Minister used the platform and urged for greater participation of women in sports.

Bainimarama said that by the end of 2020, all 24 Provincial Rugby Unions will field a women’s 15s team.

Concerned with the prevalence of domestic violence in the country, the PM stressed that while there has been work to build a better, safer and more inclusive society, the work is nowhere near finished.

Bainimarama says Fiji is still plagued by dangerously high rates of domestic violence and mentalities among men that women are somehow “less” than they are.

That’s rubbish, we know that. But too many men still don’t the Prime Minister said.

Bainimarama also called on the boys and young men of Fiji to join him in his campaign to empower Fijian women.