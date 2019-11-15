PM calls for nuclear free world

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on global leaders to advance the United Nations mandate to create a nuclear free world.

In his capacity as Chair of the Pacific Small Island Developing States, Bainimarama says we have suffered the impacts of nuclear testing in the region with more than 300 tests from 1946 to 1996.

Delivering a statement on behalf of PSIDS at the commemoration and promotion of International Day against Nuclear Explosions, Bainimarama says communities were relocated and restricted from using ocean resources for their livelihoods.

They also faced an increase in related health problems.

He adds that at the end of these nuclear tests, radio-active waste and machinery were either buried or dumped into the Pacific Ocean.

Bainimarama also paid tribute to the foresight and efforts of the region’s Leaders, civil society and people who have strived to establish a South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone.

The PM says protecting the blue Pacific is important to our future.