PM calls for new climate finance goal

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says a new climate finance goal must be established post 2025.

Bainimarama adds this must be done with a better balance between adaptation, mitigation and dedicated financing for loss and damage.

Last year alone the total economic cost of disasters in the Pacific was around one billion US dollars.

“Tropical Cyclone Pam in 2015 cost damage amounting to 63% of Vanuatu’s GDP and Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 wiped of 1/3 of the value of our GDP in 36 hours in addition to the tragic loss of lives.”

Bainimarama stresses this is why at COP26 – developed countries must deliver on the one hundred billion US dollar commitment.

“We are now at the end of 2021. Yet the USD100b expected by 2020 has not been delivered. This is unacceptable.”

Bainimarama says Pacific Island countries are the lowest emitting nations but are not hiding behind any excuse or using COVID-19 as cover for not taking meaningful actions.