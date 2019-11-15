PM calls for a global corporation

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is fighting the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic at once.

In his message from Kadavu, the Prime Minister says the crisis is testing the limits of our people’s resilience.

Bainimarama who is helping deliver relief supplies to those on the frontlines of Tropical Cyclone Harold’s recent devastation, says during his visit to the outer islands Fijians have shown the power of hope to overcome even the greatest challenges.

“The children, as they watch our boat dock and greet us with smiles and hopeful eyes, the parents, as they carry boxes of supplies, hopeful that they will be able to take care of their families again, and the community leaders, filled with hope as they begin rebuilding from the storm.”

Bainimarama says all Fijians share his gratitude to development partners including Australia, New Zealand, and the multi-lateral banks whose support has given Fiji hope.

He says the scale of the current challenges demands global corporation.

“I am not only talking about assistance. I am talking about literalism in the difficult months to come. As our economies struggle under the strains of this global pandemic, I hope to see global corporations strengthened in response to these historic challenges.”

Bainimarama says Fijian jobs, businesses, and entire industries have been hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.