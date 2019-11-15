PM briefed on damages caused by TC Sarai

The Prime Minister, Attorney General and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure were briefed this afternoon at the National Disaster Management Office.

The ministers were briefed on situation updates from around the country.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Transport Minister Jone Usamate were also updated on the current damages caused by TC Sarai.

National and Divisional emergency response team are currently on the ground to help keep Fijians safe.