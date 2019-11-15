PM begins North Tour

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to open more development projects in the Northern Division this week.

This as Bainimarama and his team are touring the North to open new investments and also tap into opportunities that will benefit people of the North.

He says the government does not make its decisions whilst sitting in the office adding that it is important for leaders to go down to the ground and gather what is needed.

“Since day one our ears have been opened to our people, we listen to your ideas, we take your concerns but we do not stop there, we do more than just listen, we deliver a development that changes lives for the better and more often than not we make those decisions on the ground, directly in the community we are committed to serving.”

Bainimarama reaffirmed government’s commitment to serving communities as he stressed that they will continue to go out and listen to what people have to say.