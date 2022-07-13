News

PM Bainimarama welcomes US announcement

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected]

July 13, 2022 10:08 am

[File Photo]

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair, Voreqe Bainimarama says the announcement by the United States in enhancing its support to the Pacific Islands is a significant milestone.

He has just made the comments after US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the Pacific Islands leaders in Suva this morning.

Harris has announced that there will be a new US embassy in Kiribati and Tonga and they will also appoint the first-ever US envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum.

She has also announced that they are going to bring the Peace Corps back to the Pacific and USAID will work toward reestablishing a regional mission in Suva.

There are also plans to triple U.S. funding for economic development and ocean resilience in the region.

PM Bainimarama says today’s move will strengthen the relationship between the US and the Pacific.

Stay with us for more.

