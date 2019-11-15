PM Bainimarama remains hopeful despite big nations being shy

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says despite big nations failing to get on board during the recently completed COP 25 meeting in Spain, he remains hopeful that things will change soon.

This comes a few days after United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said he was disappointed with the results of COP25.

Although the world’s major carbon emitters were never expected to get onside, there was always hope that they would change their tune to some extent.

Bainimarama says it was sad that most countries have again been shy of making a commitment in the fight against climate change.

“COP 25 was a chance for the nations, including the developed economies to commit to more ambitious emissions cut ahead, with the implementation of the Paris Agreement next year. Unfortunately, as we know many nations missed out on that opportunity but I did not leave Madrid disappointed. I left with a renewed sense of urgency to keep up the pressure on world leaders in what is necessary to address the climate emergency. The window of opportunity to save ourselves is fast closing but it has not yet shut. That was also the warning that came out from the UN Secretary-General. The largest emitters still have one year to summon the courage to act decisively on this issue.”

Reports say just 80 countries – primarily, small and developing nations – have stated their intention to enhance their NDCs by 2020, representing just 10.5% of world emissions.