PM receives WHO reps

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received a courtesy call from the newly appointed World Health Organization representative to the South Pacific this morning.

In congratulating Dr Mark Jacobs on his new role, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to increasing engagement with the WHO.

PM Bainimarama acknowledged the valued contribution of the WHO towards Fiji’s strategic priorities in alignment with our global commitments of providing Universal Health Coverage and Resilience to Climate change, achieving Global and Regional Immunization Goals, and ensuring that Fiji is able to detect, assess and respond to common epidemic-prone diseases, amongst other key priorities.

He extended his appreciation to the WHO and its Pacific Office for its timely support and assistance in Fiji’s national response in times of natural disasters and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister was pleased to share that Fiji has so far achieved a vaccination status of 90 per cent coverage of our total targeted population and has put in place progressive steps to reopen Fiji’s borders to the world next month, enabling the revival of employment, trade, tourism and ultimately rebuilding the Fijian economy.

The Prime Minister, extended the Fijian Government’s best wishes to Dr Jacobs as he assumes his new role and assured the WHO Representative of Fiji’s commitment to enhance collaboration for a resilient global recovery.

Dr Jacobs reaffirmed the WHO’s commitment to further support the development of a robust health care system and advancement of health-related development goals, through stronger cooperation at all levels.