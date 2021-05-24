Home

News

PM Bainimarama raring to continue his service

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 4:50 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Frank Bainimarama/Twitter]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama is ready to continue serving and prioritizing the welfare of every Fijian.

This is after successfully completing his medical treatment in Melbourne, Australia a few weeks ago.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s, Nai Lalakai program, Bainimarama is elated to be back in the office and continues to thank the Lord for his never-ending love and provision.

Article continues after advertisement

He also thanked the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who was holding the fort during his absence, as well as other Ministers.

“I’m sure a lot of Fijians felt my absence and has sparked some curiosity. However, I’m thankful that government machinery and operations continue. For that, I wish to thank the civil servants, Ministers, and those in key leadership positions for being formidable and putting the hard yards.”

Bainimarama says Fijians must strive towards bringing about peace and unity in our multicultural society.

He has also urged opposition members and those who usually criticize the government to put their differences aside and work together for a common goal.

