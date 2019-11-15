Home

News

PM Bainimarama meets with sugarcane communities

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
October 1, 2020 4:00 pm

The sugarcane farmers of Nasarawaqa, Bua and Vucitoka, Seaqaqa settlement in Vanua Levu had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

During the meeting, farmers raised several issues ranging from water problems, school upgrades, construction of farm access roads and boreholes.

These farmers are also part of joint ventures established by Fiji Sugar Cooperation with landowning units.

Article continues after advertisement

FSC will utilize idle land owned by these landowning units to generate income for them under this arrangement.

The FSC Chief Executive Officer Graham Clarke also thanked the head of Government for his visionary leadership in steering Fiji’s sugar industry.

 

