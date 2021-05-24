PM Bainimarama meets with IFRC Secretary General

Fiji and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have pledged greater partnership in the advancement of humanitarian needs and services.

This was made known at a bilateral meeting held between the Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Secretary General Jagan Chapagain, along the margins of COP26.

Prime Minister Bainimarama conveyed the Fijian Government’s appreciation to IFRC for its remarkable support rendered to Fiji and the region through humanitarian initiatives that contribute towards national development and benefits many communities.

Article continues after advertisement

PM Bainimarama says Fiji looks forward to potential cooperation opportunities with IFRC in the areas of disaster preparedness and climate resilience, adding the pandemic has challenged the global community to re-strategize and be innovative as we work towards our sustainable socio-economic recovery.

He emphasized that such comprehensive partnerships is crucial in building back better during these unprecedented and challenging times.

An update was also provided by the Prime Minister on the challenges and actions taken by the Pacific Island nations to tackle the climate crisis and Fiji’s priorities at COP26.

Secretary-General Chapagain, in response, commended Prime Minister Bainimarama for his strong leadership and Fiji’s unprecedented commitment on climate change, at the same time, affirmed IFRC’s greater support for Fiji.