PM Bainimarama meets New Zealand Defence Minister

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, received a courtesy call from New Zealand Minister of Defence, Peeni Henare.

Bainimarama formally welcomed Minister Henare to Fiji and thanked him for his first official visit to Fiji, which signifies the enduring partnership and strong friendship between Fiji and New Zealand.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to further strengthen cooperation with New Zealand in the advancement of common interests and the region’s prosperity.

Bainimarama thanked the New Zealand Government for its tremendous support provided to Fiji in the provisions of humanitarian, financial, and technical assistance in times of natural disasters and the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He recognised the shared commitment of the two nations in climate actions, disaster preparedness and resilience, economic recovery, and sustainable development.

Fiji and New Zealand’s ongoing cooperation in the areas of defence and security was acknowledged, reaffirming that there are potential opportunities for deepened levels of engagements and realisation of mutual interests on regional defence and security.

In response, New Zealand Minister of Defence, Peeni Henare, says New Zealand is linked to the Pacific, and therefore they share key interests in a safe, secure, and prosperous region.

Henare also highlighted that security in our region requires strong relationships and this is why his trip here this week is so important to him and to the New Zealand Government.