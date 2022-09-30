PM Bainimarama meets Biden

[Source: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama / Facebook]

Fiji and the Blue Pacific are an oceanic superpower that belongs side-by-side with America, the world’s mightiest military and economic power.

This has been discussed by the Fijian Prime Minister and his Pacific counterparts during the first-ever summit at the White House with US President Joe Biden.

With Joe Biden’s return to the Paris accords, Bainimarama says they are confident in what the first US-Pacific Island Summit can deliver for people and the planet.

Article continues after advertisement

The PM also met with American lawmakers, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who helped pass the largest piece of climate legislation in US history.



[Source: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama / Facebook]

Bainimarama has reiterated that anyone fighting for this planet has friends in the Pacific.