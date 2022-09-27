PM Bainimarama gets US Presidential invite

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (from left), US President Joe Biden.

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and Pacific Leaders will hold their first-ever summit at the White House with President Joe Biden.

Bainimarama and his Pacific counterparts have been working with the US Government to organise this crucial summit.

The summit builds on almost a year of diplomacy by Bainimarama, being the first Pacific Leader to invite a US President to address the PIF last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji recently followed through with an invitation to US Vice President, Kamala Harris, which laid the foundation for the summit, scheduled to take place this week.

Speaking to FBC News from Washington this morning, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Fiji to United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says Fiji has a broad relationship with the US which it is looking forward to expanding.

“We want to increase our trade for ginger farmers, and turmeric farmers. US is a very exciting and a large market and we want to expand our presence across these areas for dalo farmers for those who can process food, whether canned tuna or anything like that. US is a very exciting market.”

As Chair of the PIF, Bainimarama is looking forward to the historical summit to press ahead with the region’s interests and promote our 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

The last time a Fijian Prime Minister officially met the US President was in 1984 when the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara met the then US President Ronald Reagan.