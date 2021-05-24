News
PM Bainimarama arrives home
March 2, 2022 6:38 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [middle] has safely arrived in the country this morning
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has safely arrived in the country this morning.
He was away in Australia for medical treatment for the past month.
Bainimarama is expected back at the helm of government after three days in quarantine.
Article continues after advertisement
The PM looked in high spirits as he took out time to meet the flight crew and also was surrounded by his family members who accompanied him back home.
Advertisement