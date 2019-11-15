PM backs COP of Youth

This year’s COP 25 meeting in Spain is being hailed by the world media and activists as the COP of Youth.

The youth took centre stage in most discussions and protests against world leaders in the fight against what is now being called the climate emergency.

Led by Time Magazine Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg, Fiji, and Pacific youth delegates also made their presence felt in Spain.

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama getting behind the youth says it is one of the most forceful voices for the future of the earth.

“It is our youth that will be facing up to the problem that will be brought about by climate change. I see young Fijian climate warriors as our most valuable champions for the cause of climate action. As I said my voice carries weight in the international forums because I am the Prime Minister of Fiji but our youth can speak of the need for urgent and ambitious action more powerfully than I ever could. This because as I said ultimately it is their future that is at stake in this campaign. There is no force as we found out in the last few years that when the youth come on board, there is no force mightier than the courageous advocacy in demanding action from the leaders of the world.”

Youth from around the world were present in Madrid during a protest march, which drew thousands.