PM attends sustainability summit in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is in the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The week-long sustainability summit brings together Heads of Government, policy-makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and upcoming sustainability leaders from around the world.

Also present at the event was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with whom the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama and the Crown Prince discussed ways to further enhance Fiji’s relationship with the UAE.

Bainimarama says he appreciates the potential and opportunities that the two countries relations can offer, at the same time, reaffirming his personal commitment to building stronger bilateral relationships with the UAE.

The Prime Minister also sincerely thanked the Prince for the $10 million assistance through UAE Red Crescent in the rehabilitation and construction of three schools in Fiji that were affected by TC Winston in 2016.