PM assures Fijians affected by TC Tino that help is at hand

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today assuring Fijians affected by Tropical Cyclone Tino that they will be assisted.

Speaking at the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations held in Suva, the Prime Minister made it clear that while the New Year beckoned a fresh start, his thoughts were with those in the Northern and Eastern divisions who are making their way back to their homes, having had to evacuate at the height of the category two cyclone.

“My thoughts are with Fijians in our Northern and Eastern Division who have borne the brunt of the Tropical Cyclone Tino throughout this week. Our disaster authorities are on the ground in impacted communities working overtime to reopen access to flooded regions and restore critical services to affected Fijians.”

The Prime Minister also reminding Fijians to remain vigilant despite TC Tino no longer a threat.

Bainimarama advising Fijians to adhere to the public warnings and to refrain from crossing flooded waters.

Last night, 1195 evacuees remained in 38 evacuation centres in the North, all of whom are expected to return to their homes today barring any significant damage in their respective communities.