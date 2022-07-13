PM Albanese arrives in Suva

[Photo: Anthony Albanese/Twitter]

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in Suva this afternoon for the Pacific Islands Leaders Forum.

Touching down at Nausori, Albanese says they want to make a uniquely Australian contribution as a partner of choice for the countries of the Pacific.

He highlights that his nation will work together on climate, COVID and economic development and be a reliable partner that listens and shows respect.

Albanese will be joined at the meeting by his Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Penny Wong and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy.



