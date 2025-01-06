PM, AG and Seruiratu front COI hearing

Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission Sitiveni Rabuka, Opposition Leader of Parliament and COC member Inia Seruiratu, and Attorney General Graham Leung have left the Old Parliament Complex in Veiuto, Suva.

They were there for the Commission of Inquiry hearing, which will assess and determine whether the appointment process of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption was conducted with integrity, fairness, and transparency, in accordance with the law.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that he expected the inquiry to be tough; however, the questions asked were out of his affidavit.

However, he did not reveal much regarding the questions asked.

Opposition leader of parliament and COC member Inia Seruiratu says this is part of good governance and everything has to be revealed.