PM acknowledges work of Electoral Commission

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says both sides of the house need to acknowledge the work conducted by the Fijian Electoral Commission.

Speaking on the motion to review the Fijian Electoral Commission Annual Report 2014, Bainimarama says the Commission through the Fijian Elections Office conducts a significant role.

He adds the Commission is mandated under the 2013 Constitution as an independent non-partisan and authority responsible for the registration of voters to conduct free and fair elections.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the Commission regularly revises and asseses the register of voters and the Fijian population to ascertain the number of representation in parliament.

“The 2013 Constitution allows the fair representation in parliament according to the number of population we have in Fiji. That is also the mandate of government, ensuring that the Fijian citizens are served proportionately, equally and equitably. Unlike the past, our parliament always had a fixed number of seats. The Electoral Commission as mandated under the 2013 Constitution ensure that this is changed.”

Prior to the 2014 General Election, the total number of registered voters and the population determined 50 seats in parliament and the number of seats increased by one for the 2018 General Election.