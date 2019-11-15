PM acknowledges Northern Division in adhering to COVID-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked the people of the Northern Division for adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions which helped in the containment of the virus.

Speaking in Bua this morning, Bainimarama says he especially wants to thank the residents of Soasoa for their patience and cooperation.

He says there has been no new COVID-19 cases in over 70 days and this is commendable.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the success of the adherence to the restrictions set out by government and health authorities has now seen the reopening of schools, businesses, reduction of curfew hours, uplifting of the ban on sports, opening of churches and the allowing of gathering of 100 people.

He says the scale back of restrictions demands responsibility from all Fijians in terms of strengthening hygiene practices like hand washing and the continuation of social distancing.

The Prime Minister also thanked the nurses, doctors and health officials in the North for the role they played during the outbreak.