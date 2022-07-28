Plumbing licensing announcement welcomed

The licensing of plumbers will ensure the delivery of quality work.

This announcement by the Government to license plumbers has been welcomed by the Water Authority of Fiji.

The Authority’s Chief Executive Doctor Amit Chanan stated that plumbers provide an essential service in Fiji’s society, and the quality of their work underpins the safety of our homes and commercial buildings.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that this is an area that WAF has been working on as it is imperative to have qualified and certified licensed plumbers in Fiji.

Chanan also highlighted that the task of providing the necessary training facilities and examinations for Fijians who want to apply and get certified in this trade will be facilitated by the Fiji National University.

FNU Acting Chancellor and Chair of Council, Tessa Price has acknowledged the efficiency and integration of previously issued licenses into one.

She says the licensing requirement reinforces the credibility, relevance, and specialised skills set of plumbers who have undertaken studies at FNU.

Tessa reinforced the university’s commitment to ensuring that it continues to provide the necessary qualifications and skills training to address national needs.