PLS workers urged to follow protocols

172 Fijians who left for Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme have been urged to follow protocols.

Bidding farewell to the seasonal workers, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum called on them to take advantage of the opportunity and help improve their lives.

The Attorney General says the opportunity for seasonal work will allow these workers to develop their skill sets and learn new ones.

“You also will along the way pick up various skill sets that you may not necessarily have the ability to learn those skill sets in Fiji. You’re building your own career and your own profession. So be aware of that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is the single largest movement of Fijians since flights were grounded and borders closed in March, heightened security measures were obvious everywhere.

” Every country in the world today has its own sets of protocols, own sets of circumstances and you’re going to different parts of Australia where there may be different sets of circumstances between the different states. Please adhere to that.”

Fiji joined the Labour Scheme in April as part of the Vuvale Partnership and 193 Fijians have already been recruited under the Regional Workforce to work in the meat industry.