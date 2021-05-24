PLS workers fulfills family dream

Peni Ramanumanu has fulfilled his family dream after 10 months of engagement as a meat worker in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

During his tenure, Ramanumanu managed to save $17,000 for the construction of his house.

He says prior to leaving Fiji, he discussed with his family about his main goal to build a better house.

Ramanumanu hopes this will inspire Fijian workers who are part of the scheme to manage their finances wisely and refocus on the goals they originally set out to achieve.

Prior to getting selected under the PLS program, Ramanumanu worked as a sales representative for a business in Nausori before being laid off due to the pandemic.

The National Employment Center Team has now resumed taking PLS face-to-face registration in all their offices with strict COVID-19 protocols observed.