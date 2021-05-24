PLS workers fortunate says Kumar

Fijians selected to work in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme are fortunate to receive the opportunity to help their families.

These were the sentiments shared by Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar, at the farewell of 111 workers who will fly out next week.

“Please keep in mind that this is an opportunity of a lifetime. Therefore you need to work hard for the benefit of your loved ones back here in Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

They will be based in New South Wales, work in fruit picking, packing, pruning while others will do meat work under three-year contracts.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes was also on hand to farewell the workers and commended them for their interest in the Pacific Labour Scheme.