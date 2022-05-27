Plight of farmers hot topic at UNDRR Global Platform

While disasters and climate change affect everyone, farmers, however, cannot be left to survive on their own for long.

The plight of farmers is a hot topic at the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction Global Platform underway in Bali Indonesia.

Katie Milne, a New Zealand-based dairy farmer who is also vying for the presidency of the World Farmers’ Organization, says the notion is often that farmers are resilient.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will stay as long as they can because they have animals and crops and their livelihood. It’s not easy to pick up and go and escape from disaster so they will stay but wider society and the disaster risk management organizations need to realize they need to have someone go and check farmers and what is happening with them as well.”

Milne says the continuing disasters and the pandemic are the current problems faced by farmers in the Asia Pacific Region.

“It has had a long-term effect on a lot of farmers’ mental well-being and they are quite exhausted from having carried on working and the pressures and the stresses of things that would normally work very well not working so well. Logistically for example, not being able to get products to market on time or having the inputs they need arrive on the farm in a timely manner.”

She adds that women in the industry are also at the forefront of farming and domestic duties, and should also be at the fore of decision making.