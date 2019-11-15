Pleass Global operations significantly reduced

The cessation of flights and the downturn of the tourism industry has not only affected exports but the domestic sales of Pleass Global Limited.

Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants are the major customers of the water bottling company.

Marketing and HR Director Cate Pleass says their main export markets are China and the USA.

Article continues after advertisement

She says while the USA has been holding up quite well, China has been really quiet since January.

The company employs 120 Fijians and is trying to retain the staff.

“Some staff have actually gone on leave without pay due to reduced operations and then further the management and executive have taken significant pay cuts scaled up to 50 percent”

Pleass adds their operations are currently underway however it has been significantly reduced.