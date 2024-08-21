Please think of us: Tui Suva

Suvavou village

Paramount chief of Suva, Sanaila Mudunavosa is pleading with the government to consider the needs of their village and future generations.

Suvavou village owns the land on which Suva City is built, stretching from the state house to Vatuwaqa.

However, Mudunavosa says for decades, they have only been receiving $15,000 annually as compensation.

In an interview with FBC News, Mudunavosa stressed that it is time for them to receive a fair share.

“Suva City has been here for decades, and we only receive a small portion of its benefits. Please think of us and the generations to come. We will not be here forever, but we are concerned about our descendants. We need to have something prepared for them.”

Mudunavosa expressed the desire for the government and other relevant agencies to support the development need of Suvavou.

Suvavou village is situated just outside Suva City.