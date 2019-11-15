Please stay home and be safe: Police

Police have urged the members of the public to stay home and be safe in the next two days.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says this will help Police to focus more on Emergency response cases.

44 lives were lost during Tropical Cyclone Winston, which was also a category five storm in 2016, and ACP Khan says this can be reduced if people take heed of weather precautionary measures.

“Our pledge to the general community out there, we don’t want anybody losing their lives out there. We will be here, to protect you, please take this seriously and let us prepare for a worst-case scenario that may be coming in.”

ACP Khan says they won’t hesitate to take people who are not taking heed of warnings to the task.

Police are requesting members of the public who need assistance to call the Southern Command Centre on 9905529, Eastern Command Centre on 9905563, Northern Command Centre on 9905722 and the Western Command Centre on 9905457.