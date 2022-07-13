Plea deferred, another application to be filed in Naidu case

The legal counsels for Richard Naidu have today indicated that they will file an application to set aside the ex-parte order in relation to committal proceedings brought by Attorney-General, Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum.

Lawyers including Jon Apted, Filimoni Vosarogo, Hemendra Nagin, Laurel Vaurasi, Subhas Parshotam and Gavin O’Driscoll are conditionally representing Naidu.

The committal proceedings are in relation to a post which appeared on his Facebook page, in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a recent case.

The Attorney-General is represented by Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima.

Naidu’s lawyer, Jon Apted informed the Suva High Court Judge that they have again not been properly served as a statement was not attached with the documents.

However, Sharma informed the court that all the documents were properly served on the first occasion adding that they were ordered to reserve the motion only.

The Judge then ruled that the service was adequate.

Following this Apted informed the court they will file an application to set aside the ex-parte order and stressed that his client has the entitlement to file such an application.

Sharma then asked for the matter to be dealt with expeditiously and for Naidu’s plea to be taken today.

However, Apted said that the article in question was allegedly posted by his client in February and no action was taken by the applicant earlier and he is now asking for the matter to be dealt with speed and efficiency.



Sharma responded to this saying that the alleged article was still on Naidu’s social media page since February and he had time to take it out.

The High Court has ordered Apted to file his application by this week Friday and the matter will be called next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fiji Law Society President Wylie Clarke has indicated that they will file an application to intervene in the matter.

He also said that the matter is of great importance and should not be rushed and counsels to be given time to prepare.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad, Lenora Qereqeretabua, Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordination Shamima Ali, Fiji Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development Director Sashi Kiran among others were also present in the court today.