Playing an executive role not a hindrance for mother

Having a full-time job does not make you less of a mother when compared to a stay at home mom.

32-year-old Senikavika Jiuta who is the General Manager Operations at the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says taking care of her two-year-old son has not been easy as she juggles time between her full time job and him.

But, Jiuta says through the support of her family she has been able balance motherhood and an executive role.

“It has, it has been difficult I was just sharing with my husband, because with my husband and I we have our Talanoa sessions every Saturday evening. So I was just sharing with him how, especially after this COVID Pandemic has hit our shores, operations have sort of doubled or tripled.”

Jiuta says she has drawn a lot of inspiration from her late mother who taught her to never give up and to always go forward.

“I give all credit to my mother because she’s always taught me something is to always be strong when everyone else is struggling. You have to remain strong. Have that mindset that at the end of the day this is just a refining process for you.”

Juita says despite coming from a difficult background, her mother attained her Master’s Degree at the age of forty.

She says by this, she is sending a message to all women out there, that it is never too late to start something and it never will be.