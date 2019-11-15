Plastic rubbish found blocking water pipes at Delainavesi

The Water Authority of Fiji has raised serious concerns regarding rubbish that was blocking a fire hydrant which greatly contributed to the water disruptions being faced by residents in the area.

This comes as residents had earlier lodged complaints of low pressure raised by residents of Naisogoluvu in Delainavesi,

Water Authority CEO, Barry Omundson says ground teams cleared plastic, plastic bottles and other waste from the hydrant to help alleviate the issue.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this is one of the main reasons that they continuously remind people to refrain from littering, especially into drainage systems, as it impacts entire communities.

The Authority reminds all Fijians to save at least 2 days’ worth of water in case of an unexpected disruption or other emergencies.