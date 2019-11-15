Plastic Free Fiji winners awarded

Five young and innovative individuals were awarded as winners of the Plastic Free Fiji Competition.

The competition was designed in line with the Government’s effort of a plastic-free Fiji where Fijians were asked to develop practical alternatives people can use instead of plastic bags.

Ministry for Economy Permanent Secretary Makereta Konrote says Fijians need to adopt the changes introduced by the government for a plastic-free Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“This level of thinking will help us craft solutions that will safeguard our environment and our day to day lives.”

The top three winners shared the same sentiment on the need for Fijians to value our pristine environment and completely eliminate the use of plastic bags.

Darran Davon says Fiji has a unique biodiversity and environment and the onus false on everyone to protect it.

“Single-use plastic bags are very bad for the environment and we should be more concerned because we are really lucky to be from a country that is beautiful and is filled with unique wildlife that we need to protect.”

Zohaar Khan who snatched the third prize in the competition says plastic bags need to be completely removed from being used.

“We need to completely ban plastic no matter what type of plastic it is. People will see that regardless is it’s a 1.5mm one it is still considered a plastic bag and we need to cut it down 100% no plastic or look for alternatives and go for those alternatives.”

Konrote says as part of the government’s effort to combat climate change, government has rammed up action by reducing import duty on biodegradable kitchenware and tableware from 32 percent to zero.

The government is urging Fijians to prioritize our environment and protect our local biodiversity.