Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Plastic ban creates new opportunities: Dr Waqainabete

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 13, 2020 6:20 am

The non-availability of the single use plastic bags is an opportunity for some to earn a living says Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Speaking in support of the ban, Dr Waqainabete says Fijians should consider sewing cloth bags, baskets and other carry bags and as an income stream.

“Whatever it maybe, whether we use a coconut basket whether we use a linen bag, those are opportunities, but also there are also opportunities as I said for women’s groups to make bags that we can use for shopping, there is also opportunities for youth groups to be able to do so.”

Article continues after advertisement

 Dr Waqainabete says seeing people carrying coconut baskets while shopping in town would not only be environmentally friendly but would also be a wonderful sight.

The ban has been in place for 13 days now, aimed at protecting waterways, oceans, rivers, and wildlife from plastic pollution.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.