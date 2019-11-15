Plastic ban creates new opportunities: Dr Waqainabete

The non-availability of the single use plastic bags is an opportunity for some to earn a living says Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Speaking in support of the ban, Dr Waqainabete says Fijians should consider sewing cloth bags, baskets and other carry bags and as an income stream.

“Whatever it maybe, whether we use a coconut basket whether we use a linen bag, those are opportunities, but also there are also opportunities as I said for women’s groups to make bags that we can use for shopping, there is also opportunities for youth groups to be able to do so.”

Dr Waqainabete says seeing people carrying coconut baskets while shopping in town would not only be environmentally friendly but would also be a wonderful sight.

The ban has been in place for 13 days now, aimed at protecting waterways, oceans, rivers, and wildlife from plastic pollution.