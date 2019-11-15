Plastic a problem for Fiji that needs to go: Reddy

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy is urging Fijians to show some national pride and support the single-use plastic ban that comes into effect from Wednesday.

Dr Reddy says since Fiji is championing the fight against climate change it is important to change people’s behavior come 2020.

Reddy say banning single use plastic bags is one step closer to saving our environment and oceans.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m asking and I am calling on all of you to show some national pride in cleaning our environment. We cannot continue in the New Year with the same old status quo, you should have already started to change your behavior in not using plastic bags”.

Dr Mahendra Reddy also says plastic is becoming a huge problem for Fiji.

“Plastic bags have caused havoc in our community amongst our communities, as you know plastic bags do not decomposed, this remains in our environment for long period of time.”

Meanwhile, Ministry of Economy’s Head of Climate Change Nilesh Prakash says it is important to set examples and support government effort.

“The intention is to really educate people for them to use reusable bags, to create a change we’ve got to be part of this revolution, we’ve got to be part of the solution, we as individual as consumers we need to take responsibility, we need to come up with creative solutions, alternatives are coming up in the market.

The manufacture, sale, supply as well as the distribution of plastic bags will be banned from this Wednesday January 1st.