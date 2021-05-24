Home

News

Plaque to honour front-line workers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 4:20 pm
Frontliners [Source: File Photo]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a special plaque will be unveiled to commemorate the hard work done by the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

Sayed-Khaiyum told the nurses at the Fiji Nursing Association’s 63rd Annual General Meeting that the work they did cannot be overstated.

He says that even talking about it several times will not be enough.

“We are going to have a special plaque which will be for frontliners, we’ve allocated funding for that, something quite special. There’ll be given across the board to those people who provided the services.”

Fiji’s COVID-19 cases have continued to drop, and a number of restrictions have been eased.

The virus has since claimed 834 lives in the country.

