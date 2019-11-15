News
Plants believed to be marijuana seized following raids
May 26, 2020 12:20 pm
The police in the Northern Division conducted three separate drug raids in the last 24 hours.
Plants believed to be marijuana were seized following the raid on a farm in Waikava allegedly to a 34-year-old farmer.
A few hours later another raid was conducted on another farm in Waikava allegedly belonging to a 44-year-old and several plants also believed to be marijuana were seized.
The third raid was conducted at Rava Settlement in Savusavu on a home belong to a 27-year-old farmer.
Police seized large quantities of dried leaves believed to be marijuana from the farmer’s house.
