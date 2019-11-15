Plants believed to be marijuana seized following raids

The police in the Northern Division conducted three separate drug raids in the last 24 hours.

Plants believed to be marijuana were seized following the raid on a farm in Waikava allegedly to a 34-year-old farmer.

A few hours later another raid was conducted on another farm in Waikava allegedly belonging to a 44-year-old and several plants also believed to be marijuana were seized.

The third raid was conducted at Rava Settlement in Savusavu on a home belong to a 27-year-old farmer.

Police seized large quantities of dried leaves believed to be marijuana from the farmer’s house.