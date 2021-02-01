Home

News

Plants believed to be marijuana intercepted

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 10, 2021 3:07 pm

Police intercepted more than one hundred plants believed to be marijuana.

Acting on the information received the Narcotic team arrested the suspect who was travelling in a taxi on Thursday with the plants in a garbage bag.

The plants have been sent for analysis while the investigation continues.

The taxi driver has been questioned and released.

Police have assured all information received from the public is treated confidentially.

